KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/7 KVCR Midday News: Climate Change Activists Protest At State Capital, Heat Waves Sweep Through the IE & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Climate advocates gathered at the state capitol last week to protest changes to California's program that charges major polluters for their greenhouse gas emissions.
- Temperatures are set to soar throughout the Inland Empire, prompting the National Weather Service to issue heat warnings for the region.
- The prison company CoreCivic has sold two of the largest immigration detention facilities in California to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
- Blood banks are facing a shortage of type O with supplies dropping to a two-year low.
- The L.A. Philharmonic will be holding a concert for Venezuela next month at the Hollywood Bowl to raise money for victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck that nation.