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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/23 KVCR Midday News: SoCal Lawmakers Demand Federal Investigation Into ICE Processing Center, California's Fair Political Practice Commission fines Governor Gavin Newsom for $31,000 & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published June 23, 2026 at 1:30 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Three Southern California lawmakers are demanding a federal investigation into allegations that detainees at the Adelanto Ice Processing Center were retaliated against.
  • California's Fair Political Practice Commission brought a $31,000 fine against Governor Gavin Newsom last week for failing to report behest payments on time.
  • The average price of a gallon of regular, self-serve gasoline in Riverside County dropped to $5.38 per gallon.
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