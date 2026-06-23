KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/23 KVCR Midday News: SoCal Lawmakers Demand Federal Investigation Into ICE Processing Center, California's Fair Political Practice Commission fines Governor Gavin Newsom for $31,000 & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Three Southern California lawmakers are demanding a federal investigation into allegations that detainees at the Adelanto Ice Processing Center were retaliated against.
- California's Fair Political Practice Commission brought a $31,000 fine against Governor Gavin Newsom last week for failing to report behest payments on time.
- The average price of a gallon of regular, self-serve gasoline in Riverside County dropped to $5.38 per gallon.