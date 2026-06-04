KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/4 KVCR Midday News: Mayor Tran Wins Re-Election, Sonja Shaw Pulls Ahead for California's Top Education Post & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Incumbent Mayor Helen Tran has won San Bernardino's mayoral race after capturing nearly 55 percent of the vote.
- Several San Bernardino City Council races remained competitive Tuesday night as election workers continued counting ballots.
- Chino Valley School Board President Sonja Shaw has pulled ahead in the race for California's top education post.
- Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton held a press conference on the West Steps of the state capitol on Wednesday morning.