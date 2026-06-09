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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/9 KVCR Midday News: Bloomington Lawsuit Against Warehouse Project Continues After Nearly 4 Years, Advocates Demand More Funding for Election Officials & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:40 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A lawsuit challenging a massive warehouse project in Bloomington continues almost four years after its approval, and environmentalists say residents have been displaced.
  • As California election officials continue counting ballots from last week's primary election, voting advocates say these workers need more state funding to be able to count faster.
  • California Attorney General Rob Bonta is launching a new team within the State Department of Justice focused on the cost of living.
  • The state Senate Health Committee has approved a bill intended to protect autism treatment. It would require insurers to let families use their approved care over a full six-month period.
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