KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/9 KVCR Midday News: Bloomington Lawsuit Against Warehouse Project Continues After Nearly 4 Years, Advocates Demand More Funding for Election Officials & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A lawsuit challenging a massive warehouse project in Bloomington continues almost four years after its approval, and environmentalists say residents have been displaced.
- As California election officials continue counting ballots from last week's primary election, voting advocates say these workers need more state funding to be able to count faster.
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta is launching a new team within the State Department of Justice focused on the cost of living.
- The state Senate Health Committee has approved a bill intended to protect autism treatment. It would require insurers to let families use their approved care over a full six-month period.