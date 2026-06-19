Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/19/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published June 19, 2026 at 9:55 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A Riverside County supervisor is calling for an investigation of how Sheriff Chad Bianco conducted his campaign for governor. And the county grand jury has recommended reforms of the jail system Bianco runs to address the high number of in-custody deaths.

2. The Riverside city manager has resigned in the wake of his wife’s high-profile dispute with the city.

3. A Redlands woman who says her sons endured racist bullying in one of Redlands Unified's elementary school is suing the district.

4. And lastly today, public records have revealed how much the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation paid for the Historic Mission Inn

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Local News
Cassie MacDuff
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell