Big Bear's famous bald eagle, Jackie, dies

It’s a sad day for tens of thousands of fans of the internet famous eagle couple Jackie and Shadow, whose nest is high up in a pine tree in Big Bear, California. Jackie died early Monday morning.

The female bald eagle had been in and out of intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center for three weeks. The center had been treating her for severe anemia, but could not find a cause.

Orsoyla Dunai, who lives in Los Angeles, has been following the Big Bear eagles since 2020.

“This is a very personal thing. I feel like my old pet has passed, or a family member, or a friend,” said Dunai. “It is consuming grief.”

Thousands of others have shared their own sorrows on social media.

Jackie was found on the ground and rescued in July, after a fight with two younger eagles. She leaves behind her partner Shadow and two chicks, Sandy and Luna.