Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/7/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Last week’s FBI investigation of two public officials involved in Ontario International Airport has continued to be in the news this week. Let’s start with one of those officials, San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman. What is the news about him?

2. And what about the other public official whose home was searched by the FBI last week, Ontario Councilman Alan Wapner. What is new with regard to him?

3. I understand that a group called Fair Ontario is calling for reforms as a result of the FBI probe, including public integrity and transparency measures. What can you tell us about that?

4. And lastly today, has any clarity emerged in the past week about the focus of this investigation?

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