8/3 KVCR Midday News: New details emerging in deadly kidnapping and shooting in Chino Hills

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Top stories:

1. New details are emerging in last week’s deadly kidnapping and shooting in Chino Hills. LA Times.

2. The federal government says it is working with its private contractor to improve medical care and overall conditions at the Adelanto ICE Processing center. LAist.

3. The California Legislature is back today from its summer recess. Lawmakers have a hefty agenda to tackle. CalMatters.

4. Scientists at UC Riverside are working to develop new treatments for malaria and a growing tick-borne disease called babesiosis, as the parasites that cause both illnesses become harder to treat with existing drugs. KVCR.

5. An extreme heat warning remains in effect across the Inland Empire through 8 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s to 105 degrees in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Corona and Fontana. City News Service.