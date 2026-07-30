Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/30 KVCR Midday News: California Landlords Allowed to Raise Rent With New Cap in State Law, Unlawful Federal Immigration Conduct Increased in July & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 30, 2026 at 12:50 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • An eagle believed to be one half of the famous couple that lives in a nest in Big Bear is doing better. That's after being treated for an illness for more than a week.
  • Starting August 1st, landlords in California will be able to raise rents a bit more. The new cap on annual increases is governed by a state law that takes inflation into account.
  • Incidents of possible unlawful conduct by federal immigration officers rose in June according to a new report from LAPD.
  • New federal legislation aims to increase funding for bicycle safety projects nationwide.
Tags
Local News Local newsThe Midday News Report
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News