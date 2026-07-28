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San Bernardino Supervisor's home, office raided by FBI

KVCR | By Madison Aument,
Anthony Victoria
Published July 28, 2026 at 6:50 PM PDT
San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman
San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman

The FBI confirmed to KVCR that addresses assoicated with Supervisor Curt Hagman’s Chino home and office were raided by FBI agents. A spokesperson for the FBI said the search warrants are under seal and they could not comment on the nature of the investigation.

Hagman represents Chino, Ontario, Montclair and Upland. He did not respond to KVCR’s request for comment.

Locations in Ontario were also reportedly raided by the FBI.

This is a developing story.

Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria