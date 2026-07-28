San Bernardino Supervisor's home, office raided by FBI

The FBI confirmed to KVCR that addresses assoicated with Supervisor Curt Hagman’s Chino home and office were raided by FBI agents. A spokesperson for the FBI said the search warrants are under seal and they could not comment on the nature of the investigation.

Hagman represents Chino, Ontario, Montclair and Upland. He did not respond to KVCR’s request for comment.

Locations in Ontario were also reportedly raided by the FBI.

This is a developing story.