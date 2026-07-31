7/31 KVCR Midday News:

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Gas prices are up again in the Inland Empire. KVCR

2. Environmental organizations officially bought acres of land near Big Bear’s famous bald eagle nest. LAist

3. An eagle believed to be one half of the famous couple that lives in a nest in Big Bear is doing better. That’s after being treated for an illness for more than a week. KVCR

4. A nonprofit group in Big Bear wants you to turn out the lights. KVCR

5. SEIU California, one of the most powerful political forces in the state, voted this week to take a neutral position on the billionaires’ wealth tax, Proposition 40. CapRadio

6. Temperatures are going to reach dangerous highs this weekend— especially in the Inland Empire and deserts. KVCR