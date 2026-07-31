Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/31/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. FBI agents served warrants Tuesday on the homes and offices of two Inland Empire officials, the Ontario Airport Authority, plus a lawyer and a media company executive. Do we know what they were looking for?

2. A warehouse complex in Bloomington is getting a second look by San Bernardino County planners.

3. And lastly today, we follow up on a couple of stories we’ve talked about recently: conflict of interest claims about a Yucaipa councilman and benefits for Cal State San Bernardino past president Tomas Morales.

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