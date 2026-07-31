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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/31/26

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published July 31, 2026 at 10:01 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. FBI agents served warrants Tuesday on the homes and offices of two Inland Empire officials, the Ontario Airport Authority, plus a lawyer and a media company executive. Do we know what they were looking for?

2. A warehouse complex in Bloomington is getting a second look by San Bernardino County planners.

3. And lastly today, we follow up on a couple of stories we’ve talked about recently: conflict of interest claims about a Yucaipa councilman and benefits for Cal State San Bernardino past president Tomas Morales.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
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Cassie MacDuff
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Jessica Greenwell
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