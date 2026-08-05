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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/5 KVCR Midday News: California Supreme Court Set to Hear About Riverside Sherriff's Seizure of Ballots, California Sues Administration 82 times During Second Term & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published August 5, 2026 at 1:26 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The California Supreme Court later this month will hear arguments in two cases about Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco's seizure of ballots.
  • California has sued the Trump administration 82 times during the first year and a half of the president's second term.
  • Data brokers operating in California are now required to delete people's information upon request under a legislation that went into effect.
  • California lawmakers and tribal leaders demanded the University of California system do more to repatriate thousands of human remains and sacred cultural items.
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