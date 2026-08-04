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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/4 KVCR Midday News: Lawmakers Return to Sacramento for Final Month of Legislative Session, Possible Big Bear Eagle, Jackie, Condition Worsens & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published August 4, 2026 at 1:19 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown.

  • An eagle believed to be one of an internet-famous pair, known as Jack and Shadow, is not doing well after a week of improvement. 
  • Lawmakers are back in Sacramento for their final month of the legislative session. This part of the year is marked by hundreds of votes and last-minute proposals.
  • A new first-in-the-nation law meant to help identify content generated by artificial intelligence went into effect this weekend.
  • California is suing the Trump administration to protect the private information of people on a federal cash assistance program.
  • The first week of August will offer little let-up in the heat throughout the Inland Empire, where the Mercury will be at or near 100 degrees in the area going into the weekend.
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