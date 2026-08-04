KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/4 KVCR Midday News: Lawmakers Return to Sacramento for Final Month of Legislative Session, Possible Big Bear Eagle, Jackie, Condition Worsens & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown.
- An eagle believed to be one of an internet-famous pair, known as Jack and Shadow, is not doing well after a week of improvement.
- Lawmakers are back in Sacramento for their final month of the legislative session. This part of the year is marked by hundreds of votes and last-minute proposals.
- A new first-in-the-nation law meant to help identify content generated by artificial intelligence went into effect this weekend.
- California is suing the Trump administration to protect the private information of people on a federal cash assistance program.
- The first week of August will offer little let-up in the heat throughout the Inland Empire, where the Mercury will be at or near 100 degrees in the area going into the weekend.