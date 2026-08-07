Big Bear bald eagle Jackie suffers more health setbacks

The eagle believed to be one half of the famous Big Bear pair is suffering more health setbacks. That’s according to the wildlife rescue group taking care of her.

The Ojai Raptor Center says Jackie from Big Bear’s 24-7 livestream is back in the intensive care unit because her red blood cell count is critically low.

Chris Eskteen, the Ojai Raptor Center’s executive director, said Jackie’s veterinary team did a bone marrow biopsy and a contrast CT scan.

“This week's [tests] have provided our veterinary team with important new information,”said Eskteen. “We do not yet have the complete picture, and our team is continuing to interpret these findings alongside some additional specialized testing, which also includes further heavy metal testing that remains pending.”

The eagle and the center have received an outpouring of support and donations from fans of the livestream.

Meanwhile, Friends of Big Bear Valley, which runs the livestream, said Jackie’s eaglets Sandy and Luna have left the nest.