8/7 KVCR Midday News: Head Start Rules, Prop 38 Research Funding, Immigrant Children’s Legal Aid at Risk

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Today's stories:

1. The Trump administration on Thursday proposed to streamline Head Start regulations for class sizes, teacher qualifications, and other standards. Officials say the changes will cut red tape and give local programs more control over how they're run. KQED.

2. Proposition 38 on the November ballot would provide nearly eight and a half billion dollars for immunology research. That could boost efforts to find cures for cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer's.

But new reporting has found if the measure passes, it would designate half of those billions to just one research institute. Cal Matters.

3. A federal contract that pays legal groups across the country to represent unaccompanied children in immigrant court expired last week, and the organization managing that network says this puts more than 20,000 minors at risk of going unrepresented. CapRadio.