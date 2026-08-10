Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!

Economics IE: August 10

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published August 10, 2026 at 2:18 AM PDT

Here's a round-up of the latest economic news

  • A report from the Public Policy Institute of California and Stanford found that in 2024 some 10 percent of Californians were living in poverty. 
  • Legal aid groups – in California and beyond – that have represented migrant children for months without pay… could soon be getting a check from the Trump administration. From KQED’s Immigration Desk, Tyche Hendricks reports.
  • California will now offer rebates for first-time buyers of electric vehicles in an effort to make them more affordable and meet climate goals. CapRadio’s Laura Fitzgerald has more.
  • And gas prices are holding steady after some ups-and-down this summer. That’s according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument