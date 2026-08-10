Economics IE: August 10
Here's a round-up of the latest economic news
- A report from the Public Policy Institute of California and Stanford found that in 2024 some 10 percent of Californians were living in poverty.
- Legal aid groups – in California and beyond – that have represented migrant children for months without pay… could soon be getting a check from the Trump administration. From KQED’s Immigration Desk, Tyche Hendricks reports.
- California will now offer rebates for first-time buyers of electric vehicles in an effort to make them more affordable and meet climate goals. CapRadio’s Laura Fitzgerald has more.
- And gas prices are holding steady after some ups-and-down this summer. That’s according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.