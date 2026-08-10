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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/10 KVCR Midday News: Jackie the Eagle’s Health, EV Rebates, Voting Rights Bills and Migrant Child Legal Aid

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 10, 2026 at 11:36 AM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Big Bear’s beloved eagle Jackie is not recovering from severe anemia. That’s according to the wildlife rescue taking care of her. KVCR.

2. California will now offer rebates for first-time buyers of electric vehicles in an effort to make them more affordable and meet climate goals. CapRadio.

3. Two state bills authored by state Senator Sabrina Cervantes would change how California protects voters. KVCR.

4. Legal aid groups – in California and beyond – that have represented migrant children for months without pay could soon be getting a check from the Trump administration. KQED.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria