Little League West Region Tournament opening round

The Little League West Region Tournament is back at Al Houghton Stadium, where young athletes from across the West are battling for a spot in the Little League World Series. The opening round has already delivered plenty of action, with every team looking to gain an early edge in the race to Williamsport.

The tournament opened with an inter-state matchup… Sweetwater Valley Little League representing Southern California and San Ramon Valley Little League representing Northern California.

(Maile Palacios/KVCR Public Media)

SoCal came into the matchup with one significant advantage: experience.

The team had already played at Al Houghton Stadium for the 2026 Southern California Little League State Championship, giving their players a chance to get comfortable with the field, mound, and atmosphere.

Sweetwater Valley Little League manager Steve Winnick says that experience helped his team settle in after some early nerves.

“Here’s what I told the boys, I said, you guys have a leg up because we already played here, already experienced the nerves, experienced the stadium, the playing surface, everything. It’s mental more than physical, I think, and we still had a little bit of nerves, I think, in the first inning, just because the boys knew it was on ESPN, there’s a lot more fans, but I told them if we play, like, the second inning on, we’re going to do very well.”

Once Southern California settled in, the offense began to find its rhythm.

(Maile Palacios/KVCR Public Media)

Grant Mielke went 2-3 in the box and provided one of the game’s biggest moments, hitting the first home run of the tournament, which was a line drive that just cleared the fence.

“It felt really good. I feel like if I just had a really good at-bat in my first one, it would have been a lot different. I was halfway to second when I saw [the ball] go over the fence.”

Mielke wasn’t the only player making an impact for SoCal. On the mound, Noah Kirk helped his team maintain that control, building on the experience he gained from previously pitching at Al Houghton. Kirk threw a full five innings for 75 pitches and six strikeouts.

“I already experienced the mound, so I knew where to land and the good spots on the mound. Everything was working. Good team win.

(Maile Palacios/KVCR Public Media)

SoCal ultimately overcame NorCal 16-4. The win keeps SoCal’s championship hopes alive and will send them into the next round. Hawaii also edged Arizona 6-3 on Sunday and will face SoCal Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

For KVCR, I’m Maile Palacios