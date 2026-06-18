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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/18 KVCR Midday News: Two IE Men Arrested in Plot Kill Government Officials, Riverside City Manager Resigns for Second Time & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:11 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Firefighters have established containment lines around a nearly 3,100-acre wildfire in the Badlands southwest of Calimesa.
  • Two men were arrested in a plot to kill government officials at a UFC event at the White House over the weekend.
  • Riverside City Manager Mike Futrell, who's been embroiled in controversy, has resigned for a second time in two months. This comes just a week after Futrell's wife filed a claim against the city.
  • A bill advancing through the legislature would bar companies involved in immigration detention and enforcement from receiving certain state benefits.
  • A temporary ban on data centers and similar high-intensity computing uses is in effect in Desert Hot Springs.
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