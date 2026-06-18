KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/18 KVCR Midday News: Two IE Men Arrested in Plot Kill Government Officials, Riverside City Manager Resigns for Second Time & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Firefighters have established containment lines around a nearly 3,100-acre wildfire in the Badlands southwest of Calimesa.
- Two men were arrested in a plot to kill government officials at a UFC event at the White House over the weekend.
- Riverside City Manager Mike Futrell, who's been embroiled in controversy, has resigned for a second time in two months. This comes just a week after Futrell's wife filed a claim against the city.
- A bill advancing through the legislature would bar companies involved in immigration detention and enforcement from receiving certain state benefits.
- A temporary ban on data centers and similar high-intensity computing uses is in effect in Desert Hot Springs.