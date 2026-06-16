Shore Fire near Calimesa burns 2,600 acres in the Badlands

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A brush fire in the Badlands southwest of Calimesa has burned more than 2,500 acres and is 25% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The Shore Fire started on Monday at 3:23 p.m near Lake Shore Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

According to the agency, engine and hand crews from the Hemet Fire Department, Palm Springs Fire Department and Cal Fire-San Bernardino County were sent to a location on the north side of the rugged terrain between Interstate 10 and the 60 Freeway.

Evacuation orders were issued on Monday evening for an area with scattered residential and commercial properties on San Timoteo Canyon Road and the 60 Freeway. About 11 evacuation warnings were issued for residential areas adjacent to the fire zone area.

An evacuation center was established for people and pets at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley. Large animal intakes were also available at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus in San Jacinto.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

