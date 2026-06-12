Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/12/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. First, we start today with some updated election results for several Inland Empire races.

2. Next, an investigation into two Riverside city workers accused of harassing immigrant vendors has confirmed that the harassment took place, according to a report to the city.

3. And lastly today, the Redlands Unified School District, which has paid millions of dollars to settle claims of sexual abuse of students by staff or teachers, now substantially complies with state rules for investigating such allegations.

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