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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/12/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published June 12, 2026 at 9:25 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. First, we start today with some updated election results for several Inland Empire races.

2. Next, an investigation into two Riverside city workers accused of harassing immigrant vendors has confirmed that the harassment took place, according to a report to the city.

3. And lastly today, the Redlands Unified School District, which has paid millions of dollars to settle claims of sexual abuse of students by staff or teachers, now substantially complies with state rules for investigating such allegations.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
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Cassie MacDuff
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Jessica Greenwell
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