6/15 KVCR Midday News: Belizean hunger striker formerly detained at Adelanto deported

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A migrant from Belize who was leading a hunger strike at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center has been deported. Immigrant rights groups say the man was deported in retaliation by DHS. KVCR.

2. As Californians struggle with high costs for everything from groceries to gasoline, state lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at stopping companies from using personal data to charge different customers different prices. CapRadio.

3. Nonprofit safety net providers in California are hoping for a lifeline in the next state budget, as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May budget proposal pulls back on many programs. California News Service.