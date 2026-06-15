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Economics IE: June 15

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:31 AM PDT

Here's this week's rundown of local economic news.

  • The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has released new data on inflation in the region. 
  • California’s first-in-the-nation fast food council…which can set standards on wages and guidelines for working conditions…has not met in over a year.
  • Riverside County has approved a 10.3 billion recommended budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he is deploying $46 million in voter-approved funding to help clean up the Tijuana River and the New River at the California-Mexico border.
Local News
Madison Aument
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