Economics IE: June 15
Here's this week's rundown of local economic news.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has released new data on inflation in the region.
- California’s first-in-the-nation fast food council…which can set standards on wages and guidelines for working conditions…has not met in over a year.
- Riverside County has approved a 10.3 billion recommended budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he is deploying $46 million in voter-approved funding to help clean up the Tijuana River and the New River at the California-Mexico border.