6/19 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County grand jury report reports Sheriff's jail system in need of reform, oversight

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories.

1. A grand jury report released this month found that the Riverside County Sheriff's jail system is in need of sweeping reform and oversight. KVCR.

2. First amendment advocates are raising the alarm about a state bill that could make the process of getting public records longer and more expensive. The bill would allow agencies to charge hourly fees for the time it takes to search for records… and petition to take the requester to court if they feel requests are "malicious." KQED.

3. In certain parts of the country, you can buy a surprising number of things other than food from a drive-thru window. Guns in Texas…weddings in Nevada…margaritas in Florida. And now…if one California bill becomes law…cannabis. CalMatters.

4. A bill moving through the California legislature would tighten rules on compounded versions of popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. CapRadio.