Little League West Region second round

The Little League West Region Tournament is down to its final teams, and Southern California is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series.

Sweetwater Valley Little League continued its run through the tournament Tuesday, shutting out Hawaii 6-0 at Al Houghton Stadium. The win sends the SoCal representatives back to the championship for the fourth consecutive year.

Isaac Ramirez set the tone on the mound, allowing just one hit and no runs as Sweetwater Valley's defense backed him up with a clean game in the field.

Southern California jumped on the board in the second after Asher Giglio drew a bases-loaded walk, bringing home the game's first run, and the offense only continued to build from there. Giglio finished with two runs batted in, while Ramirez, Leo Gonzales and Noah Kirk each collected two hits.

For Hawaii, Daeshaan Kuhaulua recorded the team's lone hit.

Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

Sweetwater Valley now awaits its championship opponent after Arizona defeated Northern California 7-5 Monday. With NorCal eliminated from the tournament, Arizona will now face Hawaii for a chance to advance to Friday's championship against SoCal.

For Sweetwater Valley, the goal is within reach. The team will play in the West Region Championship Friday at 6 p.m., with a trip to Williamsport and the Little League World Series on the line.

The game will be available to watch on ESPN.

For KVCR, I'm Maile Palacios.

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