KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/12 KVCR Midday News: Beloved Big Bear Eagle Passes Away, Bill that Limits How Long Law Enforcement Can Retain License Plate Date Advances & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- It's a sad week for fans of the famous California eagle livestream featuring the mated pair Jackie and Shadow. Jackie died this week. For years, people have tuned in to watch the eagles in their nest.
- A bill advancing in the state legislature would limit how long law enforcement agencies can retain data from license plate readers.
- The Coachella City Council will discuss a data center ban ordinance during a public hearing today at City Hall. The proposed ordinance would permanently ban data center developments and uses within the city.