Riverside officials, housing advocates attempt to mediate issues over rejected affordable housing project

Riverside city officials and housing advocates are expected to hold mediation talks over the city’s rejection of a $20 million affordable housing project.

Neither housing advocates nor city officials disclosed information on what they plan to discuss at the meeting due to legal reasons. Mediation is intended to help both sides reach a resolution without pursuing further legal action.

The council earlier this year voted to turn down $20 million in state Project Homekey+ grant funding and refused to use other state and federal money citing frustrations over its approval process and concerns over its “housing first” model. Some residents argued the project would have created more blight, while at least one council member said it would not have required tenants to participate in mental health or substance abuse treatment.

In April, housing advocates filed a claim with the state’s Civil Rights Department arguing that the city violated anti-discrimination laws when it rejected the project. The ACLU of Southern California argued that the council was swayed by discriminatory stereotypes. In May, the department opened an investigation into the allegations made by advocates.

The ACLU, the Inland Equity Community Land Trust and Inland Empire Tenants Union, among other groups, urged council members at Tuesday’s meeting to to reconsider their rejection of the University Terrace Homes project.

Jessica Johnson, a member of the Tenants Union who lives in the city, told the council that she’s struggled with homelessness for several months despite having a job.

“I also live with a permanent disability that I'm still [undergoing] treatment, while living in my car,” said Johnson. “Permanent affordable housing, like University Terrace, would give me the stability to protect my health, keep working, and rebuild my life.”

Dan Hoxworth, who is chair of the Affordable Housing Organizing Network of Riverside, said Johnson’s testimony and that of others at the meeting demonstrates the need for supportive housing. Hoxworth also said the state still has money available for permanent supportive housing through the Project Homekey program and believes Riverside should try to reapply.

“Our question to the city is: what's happening to these people,” said Hoxworth, “and how will they be taken care of? So, if the city changes their mind, we would definitely want to see that.”

California’s Department of Housing and Community Development told housing advocates in an email that Riverside would be able to reapply for Project Homekey grant funding. However, the initial award to the city was returned to a general funding pool, meaning the city would have to apply again and funding isn’t guaranteed.

Ugochi Anaebere-Nicholson, a staff attorney with the Public Interest Law Project, told KVCR after the meeting on Tuesday that while she could not provide details about the upcoming mediation, housing advocates want the city to make reparative commitments that it will not engage in discriminatory practices.

“I think the other issue that we see in our work that has been replicated in this matter is the lack of political will, in terms of helping to solve the very solvable crisis of houselessness in our state, in our city,” said Nicholson. “There is a need to humanize the people who are actually suffering.”

A spokesperson with the city confirmed that Riverside is participating in the mediation session, but would not provide details due to potential or ongoing litigation.

The Civil Rights Department also said it is generally, “unable to comment on, even to confirm or deny, a potential or ongoing investigation, including with respect to any mediation on a matter that may be pending with the department.”