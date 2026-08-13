Coachella inches toward ban on data centers with final vote expected at the end of the month

Coachella’s city council is moving toward a permanent ban on data centers. Councilmembers voted Wednesday night to approve an ordinance that would prohibit data centers citywide, with limited exceptions.

The ordinance, which was approved on first reading, shares that large-scale data center uses are “incompatible” with Coachella’s long-term planning goals. Planning staff cited concerns about the Coachella Valley’s strained water supply, electrical infrastructure, noise, water pollution and the potential impacts on emergency response and planning.

“The city's policy objective is to preserve its industrial land and employment lands for uses that can provide greater job creation, workforce development, economic diversification, and broader community benefits,” said Kendra Reif, Coachella’s community development director.

The proposed ordinance does make exceptions for small-scale data centers primarily used to house computer servers, data storage equipment, network switching equipment and telecommunications equipment, along with supporting systems such as cooling, backup power and security.

The council’s decision comes after months of public scrutiny over its decision earlier this year to approve an agreement with Stronghold Power Systems to develop a city-run utility. That agreement envisioned a technology campus on the city’s outskirts that could have included up to six data centers.

The council first imposed a 45-day moratorium on data centers in June while it studied a permanent ban. A month later, it extended the moratorium through June 2027 to give staff more time to develop permanent regulations. The council also moved to terminate its agreement with Stronghold Power Systems.

Residents filled the council chambers, as has been the case since April, when residents first began mobilizing against data centers. Every speaker supported a ban, but many also urged the council to put the issue on the ballot, allowing voters to weigh in on a permanent ban. Monterey Park, which adopted a ban earlier this year, also put the issue before voters in June.

Coachella resident James Rodriguez said passing the ordinance, while also putting the ban before voters, would make it harder for a future council to reverse.

“Yes, you guys get to do this ordinance. Yes, we are going to allow you to push it through,” said Rodriguez, “but no, that is not the final end of it. It cannot be reversed by whomever gets themselves on the council.”

Planning staff shared in their report that they considered recommending putting the ban before voters, but preferred a zoning ordinance because it could be changed later by a future council through the normal public input process without an election. The report said a zoning ordinance would allow the city to modify the prohibition if new technology or uses emerge that don't fit within the proposed ban.

Councilmembers unanimously voted to adopt the first reading of the proposed ordinance and come back for an expected final vote on August 26. Like previous meetings, some council members acknowledged the community’s frustrations and criticism over their previously approved agreement with Stronghold Power.

“There's a lot of work that we have to do to continue to listen to you and learn from you, and then educate ourselves, and then hopefully work together and move forward together,” said Councilwoman Denise Delgado.

Mayor Frank Figueroa echoed Delgado, saying the council needs to take responsibility for its earlier decision with Stronghold and work to rebuild trust with the community. He said he did not expect praise or “flowers” from residents for correcting the decision.

“We’re fixing what we created. At the end of the day, we have to take ownership of our own votes,” said Figueroa. “This is part of fixing what we did wrong and rebuilding the trust of the community.”

Figueroa also said he supports putting the ban before voters, but wants an assessment of the potential cost and timeline for holding an election.

Indio is also considering its own ban after approving a moratorium on data centers, while Desert Hot Springs passed a moratorium in June.

