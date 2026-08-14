Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/14/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. It’s been two and a half weeks since the FBI searched homes and offices connected to officials in western San Bernardino County, and news has continued to dribble out. What is new since we talked last week?

2. The Rialto Police Department was ridiculed on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver over how often and for how long its officers watch live security camera video feeds, such as from a local hotel swimming pool.

3. And lastly today, we remember former San Bernardino County Presiding Judge Marsha Slough, who helped guide the state courts through the Covid epidemic.

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