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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/14/26

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:35 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. It’s been two and a half weeks since the FBI searched homes and offices connected to officials in western San Bernardino County, and news has continued to dribble out. What is new since we talked last week?

2. The Rialto Police Department was ridiculed on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver over how often and for how long its officers watch live security camera video feeds, such as from a local hotel swimming pool.

3. And lastly today, we remember former San Bernardino County Presiding Judge Marsha Slough, who helped guide the state courts through the Covid epidemic.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
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Cassie MacDuff
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Jessica Greenwell
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