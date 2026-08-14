8/14 KVCR Midday News: Bill to split Riv. Co Sheriff, Coroner's office clears key hurdle; CJUSD agrees with developer to preserve school

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A senate bill prompted by concerns over a lack of transparency in investigating deaths in Riverside County jails has cleared an important hurdle. The bill would separate the Riverside County Sheriff and Coroner’s offices. KVCR.

2. The Colton Joint Unified School District has reached a deal with the developer of a massive warehouse project in Bloomington to keep Zimmerman Elementary School open. KVCR.

3. federal judge in downtown Los Angeles has issued a tentative ruling to stop what civil rights advocates have called "illegal, warrantless arrests" by immigration officers. LAist.

4. Republican lawmakers are pushing new measures with the goal of making California’s top elections office nonpartisan. CapRadio