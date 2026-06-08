Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.
Econ IE: June 8
This week’s economics news rundown:
- New data shows cuts to Medi-Cal — the state’s Medicaid program — are taking a steep toll on California’s once-celebrated “Health Care for All” movement.
- Congressional Republicans voted Wednesday to advance a federal bill that would shield artificial stone manufacturers from liability… as they face hundreds of lawsuits from sick workers, most in California.
- Three companies will pay more than $4 million to the US for costs relating to damages from the 2020 El Dorado Fire.