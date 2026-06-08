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Economics IE
Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.

Econ IE: June 8

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 8, 2026 at 3:13 AM PDT

This week’s economics news rundown:

  • New data shows cuts to Medi-Cal — the state’s Medicaid program — are taking a steep toll on California’s once-celebrated “Health Care for All” movement.
  • Congressional Republicans voted Wednesday to advance a federal bill that would shield artificial stone manufacturers from liability… as they face hundreds of lawsuits from sick workers, most in California.
  • Three companies will pay more than $4 million to the US for costs relating to damages from the 2020 El Dorado Fire.
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