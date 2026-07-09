Coachella extends data center moratorium as city moves toward possible ban

After months of controversy over data centers in Coachella, the City Council voted Wednesday to extend a moratorium on data center development while officials work toward a possible ban.

The council voted unanimously to extend the moratorium for an additional 10 months and 15 days.

Coachella had implemented a 45-day pause last month after residents raised opposition to the proposed Coachella Valley Technology Center campus. Stronghold Power Systems — the developer behind the project — had planned to build six data centers on about 450 acres in Coachella. The proposed project raised concerns among residents and city officials over potential impacts on electrical infrastructure, water demand, public health and public safety.

Kendra Reif, the city’s community development director, said the moratorium will give officials time to finalize permanent regulations and develop a ban based on best land use and development practices.

Many residents spoke in support of extending the moratorium during public comment. Some urged the council to move quickly to adopt a permanent ban ordinance.

“I’ve actually had to find someone to cover me [at work] or call off, so I could be here to advocate for this,” said resident George Cortez. “I’m most likely not the only one doing this. We want a decision. We want something to happen… most of us are probably tired of coming here because we already know what we want, and we don’t want data centers.”

But not all speakers supported the moratorium.

Cherie Cabral, a representative with the California Labor Management Trust, which represents construction workers statewide, said Coachella should weigh the potential economic benefits of individual projects and assess each proposal on its own merits.

“I think just outright saying that you're going to fail to take into consideration the economic benefits is something that maybe isn't necessarily the most, I don't know, economically salient perception,” said Cabral.

The city’s Planning Commission is scheduled to review the proposed ban on Jul.15. The City Council is expected to hold a first reading of the ordinance on Aug. 12 and a second reading on Aug. 26.