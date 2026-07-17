Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/17/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is facing efforts to remove the coroner’s office from his department. And county supervisors this week decided to go ahead with a study on civilian oversight for the sheriff’s department. So, a couple of efforts to clip his wings.

2. The Inland Empire has long been Southern California’s affordable place to live, but you wouldn’t know it based on the salaries of its top public officials. County supervisors here earn more than their counterparts in the affluent counties.

3. And lastly today, San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Ensen Mason is challenging his successor’s qualifications to hold the office.

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