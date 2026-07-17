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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/17/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published July 17, 2026 at 9:14 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is facing efforts to remove the coroner’s office from his department. And county supervisors this week decided to go ahead with a study on civilian oversight for the sheriff’s department. So, a couple of efforts to clip his wings.

2. The Inland Empire has long been Southern California’s affordable place to live, but you wouldn’t know it based on the salaries of its top public officials. County supervisors here earn more than their counterparts in the affluent counties.

3. And lastly today, San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Ensen Mason is challenging his successor’s qualifications to hold the office.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
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Cassie MacDuff
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Jessica Greenwell
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