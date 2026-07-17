KVCR Midday News: Federal judge demands immigrants at Adelanto get clean water and medical care

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A federal court is ordering major changes to improve conditions at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County. The ruling says the department is likely violating the detention guidelines for immigrants detained there. KVCR/CalMatters.

2. Immigration officials shared their version of what happened during an incident on Monday morning near the intersection of Sterling and Baseline in Highland. KVCR.

3. An effort to get rid of California’s top two primary system is officially underway. The initiative’s proponents can start collecting signatures this week. CapRadio.

4. Coachella’s planning commission voted on Wednesday to recommend a citywide ban on data centers…with some exceptions. Commissioners are also asking the city council to consider letting voters decide the issue. KVCR.