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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/8 KVCR Midday News: Suspect of Ontario Fire Caught, New California Bill Could Limit Re-Sale Value of Concert Tickets & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:17 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A massive fire that broke out early Tuesday morning destroyed a large warehouse facility in Ontario. Public safety officials say they have arrested a suspect.
  • A bill that would limit the sale of concert and live event tickets in California passed a key committee at the state capital. The bill would prohibit someone from reselling a ticket on a secondary market for more than 10 percent above the original price.
  • A bill to withhold certain information about the much-maligned California High-Speed Rail project is moving forward in the assembly. The legislation gives the inspector general of the High-Speed Rail Authority authorization to hold reports from the public which are deemed to reveal weaknesses or security risks.
  • California Rep. Eric Swalwell is vowing to aggressively push back on federal immigration officers if elected governor.
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