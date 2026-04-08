KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/8 KVCR Midday News: Suspect of Ontario Fire Caught, New California Bill Could Limit Re-Sale Value of Concert Tickets & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A massive fire that broke out early Tuesday morning destroyed a large warehouse facility in Ontario. Public safety officials say they have arrested a suspect.
- A bill that would limit the sale of concert and live event tickets in California passed a key committee at the state capital. The bill would prohibit someone from reselling a ticket on a secondary market for more than 10 percent above the original price.
- A bill to withhold certain information about the much-maligned California High-Speed Rail project is moving forward in the assembly. The legislation gives the inspector general of the High-Speed Rail Authority authorization to hold reports from the public which are deemed to reveal weaknesses or security risks.
- California Rep. Eric Swalwell is vowing to aggressively push back on federal immigration officers if elected governor.