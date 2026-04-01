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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/1 KVCR Midday News: Thousands Tune in for Pip Watch, Mexican President Demands Accountability Over Adelanto ICE Custody Death & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published April 1, 2026 at 12:37 PM PDT
Friends of Big Bear Valley

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Pip Watch is on for tens of thousands of people around the world. They're glued to a live stream of two beloved eagles and their eggs that could hatch soon in Big Bear.
  • Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has vowed to take action after the death of a Mexican national inside the Adelanto Ice Processing Center last week.
  • UC Merced researcher said many California farm workers are unaware of their rights when it comes to workplace safety.
  • Changes to CalFresh eligibility will cut off benefits to some non-citizens today. The cuts will potentially hurt thousands of recipients in Riverside County and widen hunger and food insecurity.
  • A series of four films starring Marilyn Monroe will be screened later this year at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs as part of a centennial celebration honoring the Hollywood icon.
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