KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/1 KVCR Midday News: Thousands Tune in for Pip Watch, Mexican President Demands Accountability Over Adelanto ICE Custody Death & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Pip Watch is on for tens of thousands of people around the world. They're glued to a live stream of two beloved eagles and their eggs that could hatch soon in Big Bear.
- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has vowed to take action after the death of a Mexican national inside the Adelanto Ice Processing Center last week.
- UC Merced researcher said many California farm workers are unaware of their rights when it comes to workplace safety.
- Changes to CalFresh eligibility will cut off benefits to some non-citizens today. The cuts will potentially hurt thousands of recipients in Riverside County and widen hunger and food insecurity.
- A series of four films starring Marilyn Monroe will be screened later this year at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs as part of a centennial celebration honoring the Hollywood icon.