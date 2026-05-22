Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/22/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The report from the investigation into an alleged conflict of interest by San Bernardino County’s treasurer/tax collector won’t come out until after the election.

2. Two former Cal State San Bernardino administrators have won $12 million in their gender discrimination lawsuit, the largest judgment levied against the CSU system.

3. Nearly 5,000 Riverside County voters didn’t get complete ballots for the June 2nd primary election. The registrar of voters has now fixed the problem.

4. And lastly today, San Bernardino is clamping down on illegal fireworks in the run-up to the nation’s 250th anniversary Fourth of July.

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