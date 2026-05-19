Two wildfires burn nearly 2,000 acres in Riverside County

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Bain and Verona Fires in Riverside County are threatening close to 2,100 hundred structures, according to CalFire. Firefighters are battling the flames amidst dry and windy weather conditions.

The larger of the two blazes — the Bain Fire burning in the Santa Ana River bottom between Jurupa Valley and Riverside — grew to 1,475 acres and was 25% contained as of Wednesday afternoon. The fire started around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded as flames spread rapidly through heavy vegetation in the river bottom.

A second wildfire, the Verona Fire burning near Verona Road and Juniper Springs Road in the Homeland area, expanded to 500 acres and remained 5% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to CalFire and Riverside County fire officials.

Captain John Clingingsmith with Cal Fire said crews are positioned near homes and that the weather poses a challenge for firefighting efforts. Moderate wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour are predicted through Friday evening.

"Temperatures are going to increase, relative humidity is going to drop, winds are going to pick up and that's going to challenge the lines that we have in place right now," said Clingingsmith.

Clingingsmith said four civilians were injured in the Bain Fire, including three people suffering from smoke inhalation and one person with a traumatic injury. No firefighter injuries or structural damage have been reported since. Fire crews there also temporarily grounded firefighting aircraft on Tuesday afternoon after reports of drones flying near the fire zone.

“What they need to remember is that if they're flying their drones, we can't fly our aircraft,” Clingingsmith said. “So we are asking the public to please refrain from flying their drones…so that way we can continue to fight this fire."

Public health, air quality officials urge residents to keep safe from smoke and ash

The South Coast Air Quality Management District warned that smoke from the Bain and Verona fires could push air quality in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category.

AQMD officials advised residents near smoke impacts to stay indoors with windows and doors closed, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and use air conditioning or air purifiers if possible. Officials also recommended wearing a properly fitted N95 or P100 mask outdoors if smoke conditions worsen.

Riverside County public health officials shared in a press release that wildfire smoke can cause a range of symptoms, which include burning eyes, runny nose, shortness of breath, scratchy throat, headaches and chest pains.

“As smoke drifts into surrounding areas, it can present a danger to our health. It’s important to monitor your local air quality and take precautions, particularly for those with chronic health conditions that impact their heart and lungs,” said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Riverside County Public Health Officer.

People at heightened risk include pregnant women, children, older adults, first responders, people who work outdoors, unhoused populations and those with chronic health conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Clingingsmith also urged residents to prepare the “four P’s” — prescriptions, people, pets and papers — and sign up for emergency alerts.

Riverside County Animal Services wants public to adopt or foster pets displaced by fires

Local animal shelters are now bracing for displaced pets and evacuation-related overcrowding.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) said Wednesday that its shelter system is already operating at 240% capacity and wants residents to foster or adopt dogs and cats to create emergency space.

"This is one of the most direct ways a community member can help right now," said Dr. Kimberly Youngberg, Assistant Director of RCDAS. "Every person who walks through our doors today and takes home a pet is making room for another pet that may desperately need it before the day is over. This is the perfect time as many people have an extended weekend for the Memorial holiday, so providing a safe haven for a pet in need is a fulfilling way to help right now."

RCDAS evacuated animals from the Verona Fire are already being taken in, while crews continue to monitor conditions near the Bain Fire.

County shelters are waiving adoption fees through the Memorial Day weekend. Officials say foster stays can last as little as a few days.

More information is available on the Riverside County Animal Services website.

Evacuation Shelters

La Sierra Senior Center (Bain Fire)

5215 La Sierra Avenue, Building A

Riverside, CA 92505

West Valley High School (Verona Fire)

3401 Mustang Way

Hemet, CA 92545

For CAL FIRE updates:

Bain Fire Updates

Verona Fire Updates

Click here for a map of the evacuation areas.

