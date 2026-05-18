5/18 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley student's participation in CIF girls' track meets re-ignites debate over transgender athletes

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A man was killed in an early morning commercial fire in downtown San Bernardino Sunday. KVCR.

2. A transgender athlete from Jurupa Valley who has drawn protests for competing in girls sports is advancing to next week’s CIF Southern Section track meet finals. City News Service.

3. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and survivors of extreme weather events are speaking out about ways to cope after a natural disaster. California News Service.

4. Today, May 18 serves as the final day for residents to register to vote for the upcoming June 2 Statewide Direct Primary Election. KVCR/City News Service.

