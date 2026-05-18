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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/18 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley student's participation in CIF girls' track meets re-ignites debate over transgender athletes

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 18, 2026 at 11:53 AM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A man was killed in an early morning commercial fire in downtown San Bernardino Sunday. KVCR.

2. A transgender athlete from Jurupa Valley who has drawn protests for competing in girls sports is advancing to next week’s CIF Southern Section track meet finals. City News Service.

3. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and survivors of extreme weather events are speaking out about ways to cope after a natural disaster. California News Service.

4. Today, May 18 serves as the final day for residents to register to vote for the upcoming June 2 Statewide Direct Primary Election. KVCR/City News Service.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria