5/15 KVCR Midday News: Immigration raids ramp up in Coachella Valley; Newsom proposes state budget cuts to prep for possible AI bubble burst

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today’s stories:

1. Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing further budget cuts and expanding the state’s reserves despite a recent surge in tax revenue — an attempt to balance the books in anticipation of a long-term deficit in the coming years. CapRadio.

2. A new California Department of Justice report is raising concerns about conditions inside immigration detention centers across the state. CalMatters.

3. Border Patrol and ICE enforcement operations across the Coachella Valley continued Friday, according to immigrant rights groups in Southern California. DHS says their arrests are carried. out under federal law. KVCR.

4. Every December, the federal government releases a report that tracks the number of homeless residents across the country.

Cities and counties rely on this data to gauge their progress combating homelessness and decide how to prioritize resources.

It’s now May and that report...it’s nowhere to be found. CalMatters.

5. A man suspected in the sexual battery attack of a Mt. Rubidoux hiker in March was arrested and then released on bond, according to the Riverside Police Department Det. Steven Espinosa. City News Service.

