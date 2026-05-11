Ontario Ranch residents worry about smoke from smoldering Kimberly-Clark warehouse

Flames are still smoldering at the Kimberly-Clark warehouse in Ontario, a month after an arson fire destroyed the facility. Ontario officials said on Monday that demolition preparations are underway at the former paper distribution center. Nearby residents remain concerned about smoke and air quality impacts from the site.

State and federal prosecutors charged Chamel Abdulkarim with setting the fire inside the paper goods warehouse on Apr. 7. Video circulated online appears to show Abdulkarim setting pallets on fire inside the facility.

Firefighters said at the time they were able to contain the blaze. However, parts of the warehouse continue to smolder. In recent days, residents have complained about smoke drifting into nearby neighborhoods. Fire officials shared in a statement last week that atmospheric conditions can affect how visible the smoke and smoldering appear from day to day.

Roxanna Rubio, who lives in the nearby Ontario Ranch area, said she’s been hesitant to spend time outside because of her allergies.

“I’ve been OK, just…I have to walk my dog,” said Rubio. “It’s still heavy on the breathing and I can sense that.”

Rubio also said she and her neighbors have questions about what officials plan to do during and after demolition.

“When they mean to demolish it, I don’t know what they are going to do,” said Rubio. “Are they gonna demolish the whole thing? Are they gonna get engineers or people that are professionals to make sure they keep the walls. Is [the warehouse] going to be up to code, safety, so it doesn’t happen.”

Dan Bell, a spokesperson for the city of Ontario, said the site could be demolished within the next two weeks.

The Ontario Fire Department said in a statement last week warned people with respiratory conditions or underlying health concerns to avoid the immediate area if possible.

Kimberly-Clark did not respond to requests for comment.

