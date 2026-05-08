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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/8 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino residents raise concerns over license plate reader technology

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:35 AM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. San Bernardino City Unified School District has changed Cesar Chavez Middle School's name to Magnolia Heights Middle School. KVCR.

2. In San Bernardino, city leaders have approved a new agreement expanding the use of surveillance technology and license plate readers. This comes as concerns grow over the use of technology in immigration enforcement. KVCR.

3. A proposal in Governor Gavin Newsom’s state budget could stall California’s mobile crisis program. That’s an initiative that sends behavioral health workers — instead of police — to respond to mental health emergencies. CalMatters.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria