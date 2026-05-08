Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/8/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is buying the Historic Mission Inn in downtown Riverside from the heirs of the late Duane Roberts, who had owned it with his wife, Kelly, since 1992.

2. A new report on the Loma Linda VA medical system shows several patient-care reviews fell through the cracks, potentially endangering patient health.

3. State regulators gave a green light to a controversial solar project in the Mojave Desert, despite San Bernardino County supervisors rejecting the plan over environmental concerns.

4. And lastly today, a couple of updates on several city matters.

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