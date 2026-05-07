KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/7 KVCR Midday News: Older Transgender Women Highlighted By Advocates on Mother’s Day & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The man accused of starting a massive warehouse fire in Ontario appeared in court yesterday morning, but his preliminary hearing has been pushed back. Chamal Abdulkarim is now scheduled to return to court in June after a judge granted continuance.
- Many older transgender women informally adopt younger trans people and form a parent-child bond of choice, and this Mother's Day, trans advocates are celebrating the women who care for the whole community.
- According to a new report by the Legislative Analyst's Office, remote work has drastically changed California's workforce. Researchers say remote work has leveled off in the years following the pandemic, which indicates it's likely here to stay.