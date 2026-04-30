KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/30 KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley Approves General Plan Despite Community Concerns, California Colleges May Offer Remote Teaching for Deported Professors & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news run
down. Stories highlighted today include:
- The City of Moreno Valley approved their general plan last week. That's despite ongoing concerns with how the city will address pollution impacts from trucks from warehouses.
- California community colleges may be required to offer remote teaching opportunities for faculty who are deported or denied re-entry to the U.S. because of their immigration status. That's because of a new measure making its way through the capital.
- San Bernardino County says homelessness has dropped for the second year in a row. The county's 2026 point-in-time count found 3,700 sheltered and unsheltered homeless residents during the annual survey conducted in January.