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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/30 KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley Approves General Plan Despite Community Concerns, California Colleges May Offer Remote Teaching for Deported Professors & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published April 30, 2026 at 12:54 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news run
down. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The City of Moreno Valley approved their general plan last week. That's despite ongoing concerns with how the city will address pollution impacts from trucks from warehouses.
  • California community colleges may be required to offer remote teaching opportunities for faculty who are deported or denied re-entry to the U.S. because of their immigration status. That's because of a new measure making its way through the capital.
  • San Bernardino County says homelessness has dropped for the second year in a row. The county's 2026 point-in-time count found 3,700 sheltered and unsheltered homeless residents during the annual survey conducted in January.
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