KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/22 KVCR Midday News: Fake Bear Attack at the Center of Insurance Fraud Case, New Bills Aim to Reform California Justice System & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Three people were recently sentenced in a bizarre insurance fraud case involving a bear suit, metal claws, and luxury cars. A video helped break the case open.
- Three new bills before California lawmakers aim to end practices within the justice system that some groups argue amount to criminalization of poverty.
- Downtown Riverside will be bugging out Saturday for the 12th annual Insect Fair. The annual gathering will feature an assortment of creepy crawlers for people to see, touch and possibly taste.
- Local prices at the pump are rising amid uncertainty about peace in the Middle East. The current average is now $5.76 per gallon.