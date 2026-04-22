© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/22 KVCR Midday News: Fake Bear Attack at the Center of Insurance Fraud Case, New Bills Aim to Reform California Justice System & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:44 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Three people were recently sentenced in a bizarre insurance fraud case involving a bear suit, metal claws, and luxury cars. A video helped break the case open.
  • Three new bills before California lawmakers aim to end practices within the justice system that some groups argue amount to criminalization of poverty.
  • Downtown Riverside will be bugging out Saturday for the 12th annual Insect Fair. The annual gathering will feature an assortment of creepy crawlers for people to see, touch and possibly taste.
  • Local prices at the pump are rising amid uncertainty about peace in the Middle East. The current average is now $5.76 per gallon.
Tags
Local News The Midday News ReportLocal news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News