Harvest Landing retail and business project approved by Perris City Council

Last week, the Perris City Council approved a large commercial project near Interstate 215 that will convert hundreds of acres of land into a Fed-Ex parcel hub and a retail plaza.

It took the council three meetings to finalize the agreement with developer Howard Industrial Partners, after residents and some council members had some concerns about the project’s amenities and details.

The approved Harvest Landing project is set to convert 358 acres of land into the 300,000 square foot parcel hub for FedEx, who has allegedly promised to provide good paying wages and benefits to workers there. Retail tenants for the plaza include Hobby Lobby, Sam’s Club and Sprouts, according to city planners.

Tim Howard of Howard Industrial Partners told the council back in February that the FedEx hub will generate up to $150 million annually. Howard also said he’d pay for $90 million in infrastructure improvements, build 600 housing units and a 17 acre large sports complex and aquatic center.

Councilman Malcolm Corona said they negotiated the best deal. “I am very confident that we have received by far the most community benefits for a project in the history of our city.”

Katie McClendon, a Perris Elementary School District board member, said that the benefits of the project far outweigh the concerns.

“This is a pivotal point,” said McClendon. “I think we need to set personal feelings aside and do what is best for our community.”

But not everyone agreed. Anthony Cruz, a six-year resident of Perris, said he’s concerned that automation will likely replace jobs in warehouses like the parcel hub and believes the city should be investing in other work sectors instead.

“The jobs you’re bringing are short term,” said Cruz. “We need to think about long term development. Stop sacrificing our health for short term jobs.”

Councilwoman Marisela Nava, who voted against the project, said she doubts that Howard can attract big retailers or build a hospital.

“There’s nothing that obligates the developer to build and meet those criteria. It seems to be very vague. The key word is vague.”

Nava also expressed concern Perris is too dependent on logistics and warehousing.

As part of the agreement, Howard has agreed to build the sports park during the first phase of construction. Howard Industrial Partners has also agreed to provide $2 million within 90 days of the project’s approval to support the city’s First Time Homebuyer Program.

Under the agreement, Howard is prohibited from building large warehouses and distribution centers.