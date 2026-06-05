Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/5/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. First, we talk about how some of the top Inland Empire election races came out.

2. Another lawsuit has been filed alleging that youths were sexually abused when they were in custody in San Bernardino County juvenile halls.

3. And lastly today, the Inland Empire is celebrating one of its own, the Rancho Cucamonga eighth grader who came out on top in the Scripps National Spelling Bee last week.

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