KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/3 KVCR Midday News: Measure Z Projected to Lose, Hilton and Becerra Advance to November Race & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Measure Z, a proposal to increase and extend Riverside's local sales tax, appears headed for defeat based on early election returns.
- Democrat Javier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are projected to both go head-to-head in the November race for Governor.
- Early election results show Democrats leading in three congressional districts that now divide Placer County under California's new congressional map. The races are among the first major tests of a voter-approved redistricting measure passed last year.
- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has advanced to a November runoff in her bid for re-election.