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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/3 KVCR Midday News: Measure Z Projected to Lose, Hilton and Becerra Advance to November Race & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published June 3, 2026 at 1:57 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Measure Z, a proposal to increase and extend Riverside's local sales tax, appears headed for defeat based on early election returns.
  • Democrat Javier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are projected to both go head-to-head in the November race for Governor.
  • Early election results show Democrats leading in three congressional districts that now divide Placer County under California's new congressional map. The races are among the first major tests of a voter-approved redistricting measure passed last year.
  • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has advanced to a November runoff in her bid for re-election.
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